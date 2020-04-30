Aberdeen University launches fund for struggling students

Aberdeen University has launched a fundraising appeal to help students struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city institution is asking former students from across the globe to help them raise £150,000 as part of the Covid-19 525 Bursary Fund.

Rob Donelson, the university’s executive director of advancement, said instead of holding a series of events to mark its 525th anniversary they have decided to lend a helping hand to those in need.

He said: “One of our planned activities to mark the occasion had been the launch of a new spring/summer appeal to raise funds for 525 new student bursaries. With the current situation, however, and the fact that so many of our students are facing very difficult circumstances due to the pandemic, we have decided to bring this forward with the new appeal.

“From today, we will be reaching out to our graduate family around the world, asking them to help support students who are struggling in so many ways. Our alumni have always shown great generosity and benevolence, and we are confident that they will do what they can to make this happen.”

Alumni who would like to donate to Aberdeen University’s Covid-19 525 Bursary Fund, can do so by visiting http://justgiving.com/campaign/abdncovid19fund

Donors in the United States can go to https://www.abdn.ac.uk/giving/usa

