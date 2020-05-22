Aberdeen University launches free online mindfulness course

Aberdeen University has launched an online mindfulness course as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The course provides an introduction to mindfulness and shares how to use tools and techniques to help build resilience and wellbeing.

In the rolling ‘always on’ course, teaching is delivered entirely online and is free and open to all.

The course will cover three key elements of mindfulness: How to keep the mind focused by paying attention to the present, how to use breathing to increase resilience, and how to build positive emotions and thoughts, such as compassion, gratitude and kindness to enable the body’s happy hormones.

Ruth Taylor, Vice-Principal for Education at the University said: “I am delighted that we are able to offer a way to support good mental health and wellbeing and encourage everyone to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

More information about the course can be found at on.abdn.ac.uk/discover/free-mindfulness-course/

For support in accessing the course, email: onlinelearning@abdn.ac.uk