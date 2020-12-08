Aberdeen University launches festive fundraiser to help students in halls over Christmas

A city university is making sure students living in halls over the festive season will still enjoy a Christmas dinner.

Aberdeen University launched a fundraiser earlier this year to support students struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it has created two new funds which will run over the festive period.

This will pay for a Christmas food box for students who are unable to travel home to their families over the festive break. There will also be activities organised by the university.

Aberdeen University has also launched a digital library resource appeal, which provides students with access to e-books for their courses, which can be expensive to buy.

Money will be used to purchase essential books and journals that can be made available for students through the digital library.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen University said: “We recognise that for students who choose to remain in Aberdeen over the winter break or who are unable to return home, 2020 brings with it additional challenges. In response, the university has put together a range of support measures to ensure those in our halls during this period enjoy their well-deserved winter break.

“This includes a range of physically distanced social activities including quizzes, online film showings and outdoor hot chocolate chats. There will also be delivered gifts, Christmas dinner boxes and an explainer video from our campus chefs to help those wishing to put together their own festive feast.

“We are increasing the in-person support available in halls including on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, will conduct well-being checks on students and on December 11 a 24/7 helpline will launch in conjunction with a third-party provider, giving students instant access to either a trained counsellor or a Citizens Advice style information line.

“In addition, the Development Trust has launched a Christmas Food Box Appeal where people have been invited to donate a food box so that students staying in halls can have the best experience possible.”

Simon Bains, university librarian and head of library services, added: “The Covid-19 pandemic is not stopping knowledge discovery and the pursuit of learning; but our resources are limited, and many students can’t access the titles they require. We would love to be able to purchase e-books directly in response to student requests, so that no student misses out on their required reading, but we can only do that with your kind support.”

To donate to the campaign, visit https://abdnalumni.org/donate-UK and select Christmas Food Box Appeal from the drop-down menu.