Aberdeen university launches ageism study

An Aberdeen university is researching the extent of ageism in Europe.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) organised a three-day training conference to help create an open dialogue on the issue.

RGU is partnered with The EuroAgeism Project, an organisation bringing awareness of the problem.

A total of 20 people – aged 60 plus – were invited to RGU from the local community to share their experiences with researchers.

RGU’s Professor Angela Kydd said: “This was the only event of its kind in Scotland. We are very proud of the initiatives we have and also very aware of the work we still have to do in promoting a world in which ageism has no place.”

The project, which began on Friday, is recognised across Europe, with global-academic partners from Israel, Poland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands and Ireland.