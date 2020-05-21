Aberdeen university launches £80,000 AI scholarship

Aberdeen University is offering eight scholarships for its masters degree in artificial intelligence, worth a combined £80,000.

The scholarships, worth £10,000 each, will pay tuition fees for the degree programme, which aims to cater for the need for AI-literate workers in a range of industries.

The scholarships are part-funded by The Data Lab along with the Scottish Funding Council and the European Social Fund. They are available for applicants starting this September.

Dr George Leontidis, programme co-ordinator, said: “Even though artificial intelligence is an ever-growing area, there remains a skills shortage in the field which means that graduates are highly sought after.

“Our programme provides organisations with a fresh pool of talent allowing them to shape their workforce in preparation for the next digital revolution, and our graduates have gone on to embark on careers in a range of industries where their skills are in high demand.”

For details on how to apply for a scholarship, visit www.abdn.ac.uk/study/funding/480