Aberdeen university joins forces with oil firm to boost safety

by Emma Morrice
17/02/2019, 2:00 pm
Drilling simulator at RGU
An Aberdeen university has joined forces with a oil industry firm to improve safety.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) and firm Drilling Systems have partnered for the scheme which aims to help improve efficiency and raise safety standards.

In turn, it will lead to cost savings for companies.

A simulator is used to review, analyse and amend processes and procedures.

Clive Battisby, chief operating officer at Drilling Systems, said: “We are delighted our unique working relationship with RGU is helping oil and gas companies save time, money and improve safety.”

