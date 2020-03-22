Aberdeen university in bid to demolish and replace teaching annexe

A teaching facility in Aberdeen could be demolished and rebuilt to enhance the educational environment.

Robert Gordon University has applied for planning permission to knock down the teaching annexe at the Gray’s School of Art and build a modern site.

The existing building is a two-storey modular one constructed in 1993 and has a monopitch roof.

According to the design statement submitted by the university the building is “at the end of its useful life” and is no longer fit for purpose.

The new proposal is for a replacement building in the same construction, with the same footprint and number of storeys.

The new building will also have new substructure as required, with the present substructure being “insufficient under modern standards”.

It is in the Pitfodels Conservation Area in Garthdee, located behind the main building.

A Robert Gordon University spokeswoman said: “The planning permission relates to the renovation of teaching facilities at Gray’s School of Art.

“The development is enhancing an area within the existing footprint of the school to provide greater flexibility of teaching and exhibition spaces to positively impact the student experience.”

Aberdeen City Council will make a decision later this year.