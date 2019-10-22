Aberdeen university group’s pamphlet suggesting smiling and laughing are signs of sexual consent axed

An Aberdeen University group has apologised after a pamphlet which suggested smiling or laughing are signs of sexual consent was handed out to students.

The group, Aberdeen Consent Awareness and Sexual Education (Case), said the list of possible signs of “non-verbal consent” had caused “understandable distress and confusion”.

Other signs, according to Case, are direct eye contact and open body language.

The leaflet sparked criticism online, prompting the group to withdraw it.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It has come to our attention that some contents of our consent pamphlet have caused understandable distress and confusion in people.

“We are aware that some people have reacted to the inclusion of non-verbal signs of possible consent, since these are not consent without verbal cues.

“We completely agree with this. Unfortunately, this was not clear enough in our recent pamphlet that we are now taking out of circulation.

“We appreciate this having been flagged to us and apologise for any distress and confusion we have caused.”

The spokesperson added: “The purpose of having these lists included in the pamphlet was to alert people to these various signs so they have a more thorough understanding of the complexity of consent communication.

“We believed that the overall work of our group and the inclusion of the phrase ‘Silence is not consent’ elsewhere on the pamphlet was enough to ensure that our message was unambiguous.

“Evidently this was not the case and we regret to have made anyone think that non-verbal signs of possible consent can replace explicit verbal consent.”

A spokesman for the university said it had no input into the content of the pamphlet.