Aberdeen University group reach final stages of charity challenge

An Aberdeen university group’s charity challenge which involves members walking, horseback riding, cycling and running nearly 3,000 miles is nearing completion.

Members of the Aberdeen University Equestrian Club have been carrying out the challenge over the past month, which has required them to walk, horseback ride, cycle and run 2,884 between them.

The club, who are unable to compete in equestrian competitions at the present time, chose this length as it is the total distance to the line-up of British Eventing events based across Scotland from Aberdeen as a round trip.

Hello!!The girls have made it to the end of week 5 and are rolling into week 6 of our 2884 mile challenge. Our… Posted by Aberdeen University Equestrian Club on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

The event locations and names include Dalkeith, Forgandenny, Kirriemuir, Floors Castle, Eglington, Burgie, Hopetoun, Glamis, Blair Castle, and Wee Burgie.

The team have since reached the 2,159 mile mark and raised £350.

The total funds raised, which is set at a target of £500, will be donated to Instant Neighbour, a charity that provides support for vulnerable people and communities in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

They will be posting weekly updates on their progress on the Aberdeen University Equestrian Club Facebook page for people to keep up-to-date on.

