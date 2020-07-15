Aberdeen university group calls on businesses to welcome students to city

An Aberdeen student association has launched an appeal to encourage businesses to welcome students.

Aberdeen University Students’ Association (AUSA) hopes to begin a conversation with companies over potential events and initiatives that could help connect students with goods and services they can enjoy while at university.

The annual Freshers’ Week is uncertain pending government guidance, with AUSA working on ways to better connect new and returning students given their importance to the local economy.

Danielle Grieve, AUSA activities development manager, said: “Students have always played a huge role in the local economy whether as customers to some of the fantastic local businesses we have here in Aberdeen or through part-time jobs they undertake alongside their studies.

“Given the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has had on the both students and local businesses, we want to see what opportunities are out there to help reconnect the two so that students can continue to enjoy the products and amenities they have grown to rely upon during their time in Aberdeen.

“We’d like to hear from any local business which feel they have a service or opportunity that can be offered to students, whether as part of Freshers’ Week or throughout the academic year.”