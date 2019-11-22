Aberdeen University Graduations: Wife helped man master challenge

One graduate has told how he juggled childcare responsibilities with studying for a degree.

Jonathan Kennedy, 34, from Kingswells, left his job at a car rental company to pursue a masters in business research, all while trying to look after four children.

He credits wife Jeanie for helping him complete his course, calling it a “joint effort”.

Jonathan, who has since become a dad for the fifth time, added: “I thought ‘how am I going to do this?’

“But my wife made it really easy, she never complained about me having to spend long nights in the library.

“I was also lucky to have really supportive lecturers who would give me extensions if I was struggling.”

Jonathan also volunteers at his local church where he is an ecclesiastical leader.

He said: “It was a lot to juggle but I think my own drive and resilience got me through it.”

Jonathan has secured a job as a leadership development consultant as a result of his degree.

He has also opted to do a part-time PhD in management.