Aberdeen University Graduations: David follows his family’s footsteps

Hundreds of students have been awarded degrees at a special ceremony at Aberdeen University.

The institution’s winter ceremonies continued yesterday at Elphinstone Hall on campus.

One of those graduating was David Steyn, who followed in the footsteps of three generations of his family.

His father, John, completed a PhD in the same building in the 1950s.

The Steyn family has since racked up six degrees from the north-east university –including a PhD, two undergraduate degrees, two masters and an honorary doctorate.

David, 25, was born in Aberdeen but moved to Australia to attend high school and university there.

He then decided to move back to study at the historic institution, which he graduated from yesterday with an MSc in finance and real estate with distinction.

David said: “My father, his six siblings and my grandfather all studied here.

“I was in Australia, considering doing a masters degree, and I just thought I may as well come back to Aberdeen.

“The culture and tradition of the university was a big factor in my family’s decision to apply. It’s 500 years old and collectively we’ve been here for around 60 years.

“It feels great to come home, but the temperature is obviously much colder.”

David sees many similarities between Scotland and the land Down Under.

He said: “I think the people are very much the same, they have the same positive attitude and outlook on life.”

The graduate says his masters degree gave him the practical skills required for the workplace.

He said: “It was a practical, industry-based course so I got to spend plenty of time getting hands on in the workplace.

“I had a trip to Amsterdam and Asia to learn about the property and finance markets there and it was really inspiring.

“I’ve now started a job in London at IWG, the world’s largest co-working company, where I manage 3,000 locations worldwide, so the future is already beginning.”

David said he would recommend Aberdeen University to anybody looking to study in the north-east.

He added: “I think its focus on practical skills as well as its reputation is something employers recognise.

“The business school here is very strong and it improves your work ethic.”

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of Aberdeen University, said: “There is no better time to be on our campus than during graduation week.

“It’s a celebration of the hard work of our new graduates, of our excellent teaching staff who have helped them every step of the way and it is also an opportunity to pay tribute to our new honorary degree recipients.”

Among those receiving honorary degrees from the university this week are Dons legend Willie Miller, and Oil and Gas Technology Centre chief executive Colette Cohen.

Willie will receive the accolade today for his sporting exploits, as well as his support for research into osteoarthritis, a condition he has been diagnosed with.