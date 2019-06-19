Aberdeen University graduations: Dame Sue’s joy on special occasion

It was a family affair as famed forensic anthropologist Dame Sue Black received her honorary degree alongside her daughter.

Returning to her alma mater, along with her law graduate daughter Anna Black, 22, she took home an honorary Doctorate of Science (DSc) from Aberdeen University.

It was awarded in recognition of the work she undertook identifying victims following the Asian tsunami, as well her leading the UK response to war crimes in Kosovo.

She describes her work “helping people achieve closure”.

After the ceremony, Dame Sue said: “To come back 33 years after my PhD and to still feel like it’s home is incredibly important.

“I cannot believe my baby is 22, to be able to share the day with her, at first I thought I want to be mum in the audience and not on the stage, but she was so up for it. She certainly was a better student than I was.”

Anna graduated yesterday with a first in Law.

Anna, who grew up in Stonehaven, said: “I don’t think many mothers and daughters graduate together so it is great.”