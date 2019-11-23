Aberdeen University Graduations: Classmates ‘there for each other’

Graduate Darren Spence left his job in Tesco to pursue a postgraduate degree in international business.

The 37-year-old, from Brechin, wanted to further his knowledge before going back to work.

He said: “The best thing about my course is that everything we did felt relevant and that it applied to the real world.

“It was interactive and we got to deal with lots of different people from a variety of backgrounds.

“It made me feel as if I was ready to go back to work.”

Darren credited his classmates for helping him during his studies.

He said: “I’ve worked 50 to 60 hours a week before, so I guess I’m lucky in that I didn’t really feel stressed.

“I think that’s down to everyone being there for each other because we were going through the same thing.

“It was a really good atmosphere and our lecturers were fantastic.”

He recommended Aberdeen University’s business school as a good place to study.

Darren added: “My course actually made me want to work, which is unusual.”