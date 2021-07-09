Aberdeen University Graduation: Football-mad Kirsty scores top mechanical engineering award

An Aberdeen woman has graduated from her “dream university” with a prestigious award for her final-year project.

Kirsty Pratt has ended her degree in mechanical engineering in management on a high note, with special recognition from the Society of Underwater Technology.

Although winning the prize for her dissertation may have been the latest highlight of her student experience, the 22-year-old said there are many memories and achievements she holds dear to her heart.

Right at the top of the list is her time with the university’s women’s football club, which she describes as a “fundamental part of her growth”.

In her final year, she chose to serve as a committee member and play her part in helping other members benefit from the experience she enjoyed.

She said: “Undoubtedly, this club has been the highlight of my time here and is something I will truly miss on a weekly basis.”

“Aside from making friends, taking part in sport and societies was a great way to destress and be competitive. The camaraderie across all the sports clubs for events such as Granite City Challenge and cup finals is amazing and truly feels like we are one big family.”

‘University helped me grow as an individual’

Studying at Aberdeen University was a dream come true for Miss Pratt, having attended summer sports camps run by the university and admired the campus since she was a child.

Describing her student experience as “amazing”, she said it had has helped her grow as an individual and develop academically and personally.

Reflecting on the past four years as she aims for a career as a chartered engineer, Miss Pratt added: “The main highlight for me has been meeting countless new people of different backgrounds, many of whom I will call friends for life.

“Wherever the future takes us, we have a common experience and have shared both highs and lows together. The difficulties faced, whether they be academic or personal, are made easier by having a good group around you who understand your situation.”