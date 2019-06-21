Aberdeen University Grads: Karate king Ronnie Watt gains honorary degree

An Aberdeen karate expert was awarded a Master of the University.

Ronnie Watt OBE, the president of the National Karate Institute Scotland, was given the honorary degree in recognition of his 55-year career as a professional instructor training more than 20,000 students.

He started learning the martial art in 1965 after a serious accident which almost left him disabled when he was 16, and has since gained the title of 9th Dan black belt, the highest award bestowed by the International Karate Do Shihankai.

After the ceremony yesterday, the 72-year-old spoke to the Evening Express about his delight at receiving the honour.

He said: “It is really exciting at my age. It is fantastic.

“It was wonderful, totally amazing, seeing all the people going through the awards with the happiness on their faces because it is so much hard work.

“Being an Aberdonian and to be actually involved in it is wonderful.

“When I almost lost my leg, I ended up taking up something that was quite difficult.

“I can say to young people keep on going and never give up, you are always going to get light at the end of tunnel even in the darkest of times.”