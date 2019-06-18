Aberdeen University Grads: ‘Enormous honour’ for Blackadder star Sir Tony Robinson

One of the country’s finest comic actors has been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Letters.

Sir Tony Robinson best known as Baldrick from the hit TV series Blackadder, explained why the north-east has a special place in his heart as he received the award at Aberdeen University yesterday.

The 72-year-old said: “My dad was stationed here throughout the war, in the RAF patching up Spitfires and Hurricanes.

“He was part of the Canadian forces’ jazz band and he toured all the pubs and village halls of Aberdeenshire.

“When the war was over, he had developed all these relationships which meant that we came back here year after year.

“So the north-east of Scotland is a place very dear to my heart. This is one of the great universities, and to be recognised for some of the work I’ve done is an enormous honour.

“I’m someone who never went to university, the sum total of my academic prowess is four O-levels.

“So suddenly to be wearing this funny hat and this funny gown, and to be standing amid these wonderful buildings being honoured – it’s a buzz.”