Aberdeen University Grads: A family first for Joanne

An Aberdeen woman told of her joy at graduating – becoming the first in her family to do so.

Joanne Mitchell, 21, graduated with a first class degree in LLB Law with English Law from Aberdeen University yesterday, as her family looked on proudly.

Joanne, who is from Bridge of Don, said: “It is nice to celebrate just for the family, because they were so supportive.

“I would not be graduating without their love and support.

“My dad went to university, but he dropped out because it just wasn’t for him, but nobody else went.

“My grandma, she only has two grandchildren, so she is super happy to see me graduate.

“I know for a fact that both my mum and my dad have been crying. It was a big thing for them.

“The last semester was probably the hardest part.

“The dissertation as well, because it is your own work and you want the outcome to be a success.

“I really enjoyed studying law.

“Family law was my favourite and that is what I hope to go into.”

The law graduate hoped to celebrate with “lots of champagne” to mark the occasion.

Joanne is to return to the university in September to complete her diploma in legal practice.