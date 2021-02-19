Majority sticking to covid rules, but men and young people less likely to follow guidance say researchers

Researchers at Aberdeen University have found the majority of people are following the Covid-19 rules.

As part of their research project, they interviewed thousands of volunteers to find out if they were sticking to guidance like two-metre social distancing, wearing face covers and regular hand washing.

The team found that in general the measures like the Scottish Government’s FACTS advice are being followed by the majority of adults in Scotland although women are better at this than men and young people.

The preliminary findings are part of the nationwide Covid Health and Adherence Research in Scotland (CHARIS) project which a research project funded by the chief scientist office rapid research in Covid-19 programme.

© SYSTEM

Aberdeen University’s results were presented at the UK Society for Behavioural Medicine conference earlier this month.

During this stage of the project, the team from the university’s Institute of Applied Health Sciences have focussed on adherence – looking at how well people are sticking to the rules and identifying if there are groups of people who may be less likely to comply.

Since the project began in June this year the team have interviewed thousands of Scottish volunteers to establish whether they were adhering to the guidance to maintain a 2 metre distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly.

In general, the Health Psychologists found that the measures recommended to reduce the spread of Covid-19 are being followed by the majority of adults living in Scotland but there are areas for improvement.

Professor Diane Dixon found that some groups – specifically, men and young people are less likely to follow the guidance and are therefore identified as important groups to target for improvement.

Professor Dixon said: “These initial results are encouraging in the sense that the majority of people in Scotland are adhering to the behaviours designed to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19.

“However, our work also found that there are groups of people – men and young people, for whom this behaviour change may be proving more difficult. Although preliminary at this stage, it does suggest that these groups may benefit from more targetted campaigns and messaging to promote this behaviour change.”

Researchers also found that handwashing, physical distancing and wearing face coverings were quickly becoming a habit for most people.

Professor Marie Johnston found that handwashing is the most established behaviour of the three, followed by face coverings and physical distancing being the most difficult to get used to.

Professor Johnston said: “Behaviour change is essential for protection from Covid-19 and establishing a behaviour as a ‘habit’ is the best way to ensure that it becomes an automatic part of our daily routine.

“While the new behaviours required conscious planning when first introduced, one might expect that after many months they would be performed automatically without requiring much effort. Our results found that this had indeed become the case and that this habit has strengthened over the 3 months we looked at it.”

The team also developed a new way to measure whether people are following the guidance – the adherence scale, which is expected to be adopted by researchers all over the world who may be looking to measure the same thing.

© Supplied by Scottish Government

Health secretary Jeane Freeman, who welcomed the research, said: “We welcome the fact that the majority of people are following the rules and this research will help inform the Scottish Government’s approach when asking the public to stick with it in our ongoing effort to suppress this virus.

“It emphasises the importance of research in our decision making. Adherence to guidance and rules is a collective effort and, while it has been an extremely difficult period for everybody, we will get there faster if we all stick together.

“Following the restrictions is one of three key ways we are working to beat this virus along with our expanded testing programme to identify cases and break chains of transmission and of course the ongoing vaccination programme. All these measures work to greatest effect when they are implemented together.”