Aberdeen University explores alternative care plans for vulnerable patients amid coronavirus pandemic

Alternative care plans for vulnerable patients whose regular check-ups have been disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic are the focus of a new project at Aberdeen University.

Patients at the highest clinical risk are among the 200,000 people in Scotland required to shield themselves to minimise their chances of being infected with Covid-19.

They have been told to self-isolate, however many of those with multiple health problems need regular clinic appointments and hospital admissions.

There are around 20,000 people on the NHS Grampian Vulnerable Patient Shielding Register.

Thanks to £76,000 funding from the Scottish Government, the team from Aberdeen University’s Centre for Health Data Science will use clinical data from vulnerable patients whose current treatment is being disrupted to find out what their needs are and to plan alternative ways of continuing their care.

The results of the study will be rapidly released to the NHS to support and improve current planning and care for vulnerable patients.

