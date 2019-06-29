Aberdeen university engineering students awarded for achievements

Aberdeen University students’ achievements were recognised at an annual event.

The school of engineering saw more than 20 prizes handed out to undergraduates who have excelled in their field of study.

Prizes are sponsored by professional institutions, companies or societies, including the Institution of Civil Engineers, Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Chevron, Marathon Oil, and the Society of Underwater Technology.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Professor Igor Guz, head of the school of engineering, said: “Our annual prizegiving gives us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those students who have excelled in their studies.

“I would like to congratulate all of this year’s winners for their hard work, talent and dedication.

“Many of these people have recently graduated and I would like to wish them every success.”