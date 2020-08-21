Aberdeen University develops new tool for helicopter pilots

A new system designed to recognise the non-technical skills required by helicopter pilots flying search and rescue missions has been developed by Aberdeen University.

The HeliNOTS system outlines the non-technical skills (NTS) recognised as vital to the role of these specialised pilots.

Non-technical skills (NTS) are the social and cognitive skills that, alongside technical know-how, ensure safe and effective work performance.

Oliver Hamlet, from the the Applied Psychology and Human Factors Group (APHF) at Aberdeen University, has worked in collaboration with Bristow Helicopters to examine NTS in helicopter search and rescue and offshore transport missions.

Oliver said: “The HeliNOTS systems are the result of research we have conducted exploring the social and cognitive skills of offshore transport and search and rescue helicopter pilots.

“As our research progressed, we recognised a need for tailor-made, mission specific tools to be designed for the industry.

“We developed two HeliNOTS systems – O for offshore transport pilots, and S for search and rescue pilots – to better outline the context-specific key behaviours and skills utilised across these two flight mission types.”

Both systems were constructed in consultation with pilots, training providers and industry experts.

To find out more about the HeliNOTS systems, visit https://research.abdn.ac.uk/applied-psych-hf/helinots/