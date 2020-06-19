Aberdeen University Covid-19 research backed by £62,000 funding

Four Aberdeen University projects that aim to better understand and treat Covid-19 have been backed by funding of more than £62,000 from Medical Research Scotland.

The projects will be led by Professor Mark Vickers, Dr Rute Vieira, Dr Nicola Mutch and Dr Frank Ward.

They will explore why different people have different symptoms, how the disease progresses in extremely ill ICU patients, how excessive fibrin forms and impairs lung function in Covid-19 patients and test the usefulness of drugs that affect the body’s immune system.

Vice principal for research, Professor Marion Campbell, welcomed the latest funding for Covid-19 projects.

Professor Campbell said: “The fight against Covid-19 will not be won overnight and research such as that carried out here at Aberdeen University will play a key role in helping us better understand the virus and its impact.

“This crucial funding from Medical Research Scotland comes just weeks after the University was awarded almost £1m from the chief scientific officer to fund another six Covid-19 projects.

“All of these projects underline the important role Scottish universities have to play in developing new ways of testing, treating and managing this virus.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the technical, scientific and estates staff who are working tirelessly to ensure the scientists that need access to on-campus laboratories to carry out this important research can do so safely and in timely fashion.”

Medical Research Scotland supports innovative research that aims to improve health in Scotland and internationally.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity moved quickly to provide funding to research projects that help understand and combat the disease.

Professor Philip Winn, chairman of Medical Research Scotland, said: “Medical Research Scotland is proud to sponsor research into Covid-19 at Scottish Universities.

“We hope that our prompt actions in supporting excellent labs will enable them to deliver the quality science that will beat this virus.

“The projects we’re funding at Aberdeen University have potential to make a real difference for people who contract Covid-19 and to support the global medical community’s understanding and treatment of the virus.

“The university’s collaborative approach with NHS Grampian demonstrates the immediate relevant of this research.”

