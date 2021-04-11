A cyber security course run by Robert Gordon University has been certified by the UK’s intelligence services.

The Master’s degree in cyber security has been certified by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) which is a part of the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

Robert Gordon University is one of only three institutions to receive the certification, it is a significant recognition that confirms the course meets the ‘NCSC Certified Master’s degree in General Cyber Security’ standard.

Students graduating with this degree from RGU’s School of Computing will now receive a second certificate, jointly issued by the NCSC and RGU, upon successful completion.

Dr John Isaacs, Head of School of Computing said: “It is a fantastic achievement for our MSc Cybersecurity degree to have gained full NCSC certification.

“Across the globe there is a continued rise in cyberattacks and general security concerns, with these becoming particularly prominent during the pandemic and subsequent rise in home working. This highlights, now more than ever, that there is a real need for graduates with cyber security expertise.”

“Our cyber security degree provides a vital opportunity for students in the north-east of Scotland to gain essential, industry-focused, skills and expertise.

“This certification emphasises the relevancy of the content and standard of our degree”

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth said: “I am delighted that RGU’s Master’s degree in Cyber Security is now certified by the NCSC.

“Offering a certified degree helps prospective students make more informed choices about their future career prospects in cyber security and employers can rest assured that graduates will be well-taught and have valued industry skills.”