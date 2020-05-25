Aberdeen University collection to be showcased on TV

Items from Aberdeen University’s museums collection are to be featured on a new TV show.

Channel 4 will air The Bone Detectives later this year, highlighting the story behind some people who lived in the north-east around 4,000 years ago.

The programme will use Aberdeen University’s museum department’s collections, which has been described as Europe’s best curated collection, of 80 skeletons and objects which they were buried.

Known as the ‘Beaker People’, the name came to be as they were found buried with distinctive pots known as beakers.

Studies into the people have shown that they live between 2,400 and 1,800 BC and were part of a phenomenon across Europe.

The Bone Detectives will include the skeleton of a woman whose bones were found in a grave cut into solid bedrock in Caithness, uncovered in 1987.

They will be compared with those of a man whose burial was found on farm Newlands, near Oyne. He was buried not just with a beaker, but also with an item that has been identified as an archer’s wrist-guard.

The show will also include a set of mint-condition flint arrowheads found at Borrowstone Farm, near Aberdeen.

Aberdeen University’s head of museums and special collections Neil Curtis said: “The main reason is that the north-east of Scotland was one the areas that had very strong connections with the European Beaker phenomenon 4,000 years ago.

“On top of that, their burial in stone cists protected them for thousands of years, until they were discovered by farming, road and house building since the nineteenth century. Finally, the strong links between the University’s medical school and its museum meant that anatomists were well-placed to collect, study and curate the skeletons and other finds.”

Almost all of the skeletons from the north-east have been radiocarbon-dated in recent years by the Leverhulme Trust in an initiative called Beakers and Bodies.

It found that there was a particular style of beaker found only in Buchan, and most of the beakers had originally had their decoration enhanced with a white paste made from burnt bones.

The Bone Detectives is expected to air during the summer.