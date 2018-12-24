Aberdeen University choir to perform Christmas composition on TV tonight

An Aberdeen University choir will perform on TV tonight.

The Chapel Choir will appear on BBC1 Scotland at 11.45pm, performing from St Paul’s Cathedral in Dundee.

They will be singing a new composition written to accompany Sir Tony Robinson’s modern retelling of the Christmas story.

Professor Paul Mealor, director of music in the chapel, said: “The University of Aberdeen Chapel Choir was delighted to sing in the show. We are singing a new composition I have written to words by the actor and writer Sir Tony Robinson which is called ‘The Three Ships’.

“It’s a contemporary telling of the birth of Jesus. Sir Tony narrates the story in the show too.”

A university spokesman said: “It has been an especially fantastic year for our outstanding chapel choir, led by Professor Paul Mealor.”