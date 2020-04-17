Aberdeen University celebrates impact on the world on 525th anniversary

Alumni of Aberdeen University who have gone on to do great things since graduating are to be recognised in a new project.

Aberdeen University celebrated its 525th anniversary on February 10 this year by setting out its vision and goals for the next 20 years.

It marked the occasion with a special Founders’ Day event, hosted by Call The Midwife star and former graduate Laura Main, which discussed how the institution would remain at the forefront of innovation.

Now the university has unveiled its “525 Alumni of Achievement” initiative.

It will showcase 525 of the university’s former students who have gone on to do amazing things in the world since leaving, or who have made a positive contribution to their community, society or nation.

Their achievements will show what its students are capable of.

A spokeswoman for the institution said: “University of Aberdeen graduates have been changing the world for more than half a millennium.

“To celebrate our 525th anniversary, we want to tell the story of the university through the achievements of 525 of our alumni.

“But who should be part of that story?

“On April 21 we will be launching a call for nominations of graduates from all eras of the university’s history who have made an outstanding contribution to their discipline, community, society, nation or the university,” added the spokeswoman.

The university was created in 1495 when William Elphinstone, Bishop of Aberdeen and Chancellor of Scotland, petitioned Pope Alexander VI to establish King’s College, and began with 36 staff and students studying arts and divinity.

The university that we know today came about following the merger with Marischal College, a second university, in 1860.

The university can also boast a number of Nobel prize winners.

These include JJR Macleod, who carried out research which led to the development of insulin as a treatment for diabetes.

Other famous graduates include actor Iain Glen, well-known for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont in popular fantasy TV show Game of Thrones, and author Ali Smith.

Former chancellor of the exchequer Alistair Darling MP, Dr Adrian Ivinson, director of the Harvard NeuroDiscovery Centre at Harvard Medical School, film director Jon Baird, Lord Advocate for Scotland Frank Mulholland QC, Sir Ian Wood, founder of Wood Group and Susan Rice, chairwoman and chief executive of Lloyds TSB Scotland plc, are also all former students at the prestigious university.

Information on how to nominate a graduate will be announced when the programme is launched next week.