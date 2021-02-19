Aberdeen university cancel summer in-person graduations due to Covid

Aberdeen University has cancelled its on-campus summer graduations for the second year in a row.

The institute made this decision due to the likelihood of continued Covid restrictions making in-person graduations near impossible.

An online alternative is being delivered instead, similar to the one used for last year’s November event.

In a statement, the university “regretfully” announced this decision, which was taken after “detailed consideration.”

It read: “The decision has been taken due to the likelihood of continued restrictions impacting on our ability to deliver traditional in-person ceremonies for all our graduates.

“Instead, we will deliver an online alternative, as we did for last year’s November graduations, which will take place in June.

“It remains our intention to offer an opportunity to attend a celebratory event in the future, details of which will be made available when circumstances permit us to effectively deliver the event without the risk of cancellation.”

On-campus learning

On-campus learning has also been delayed by the university due to the Covid lockdown continuing in Scotland past March.

They are awaiting guidance from the Scottish Government before confirming whether students can return to in-person teaching.

Aberdeen university had previously highlighted February 26 as a potential date for on-campus learning to return but this has been pushed back.

Students will receive two weeks’ notice prior to any return to campus.

A statement from the university added: “Our advice remains the same – students should not travel to Aberdeen until in-person teaching resumes.

“The handful of students who are the exception and who are authorised to return under the current restrictions are being contacted by their schools.”

Robert Gordon University confirmed earlier this week that online learning would continue for their students until the summer.

Covid quarantine

Aberdeen university also confirmed that they were in discussions with the Scottish Government about alternative travel quarantine options.

Currently, anyone flying into Scotland must quarantine at a hotel for 10 days, at a cost of £1,750 to the travellers.

The university is unable to cover this cost but is awaiting guidance on a policy that may allow international students to quarantine in managed student accommodation, either university-owned or private.