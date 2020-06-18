Aberdeen University bosses ‘shocked and saddened’ by racism claims

Bosses at Aberdeen University said they are “shocked and saddened” by accusations the institution is racist.

It comes after the university’s Black Medical Society issued an open letter documenting alleged incidents involving students.

The document details apparent incidents during lectures and tutorials at the King Street facility.

It has been signed by a number of Aberdeen University student groups and hundreds of students from the city and across the UK.

The letter is demanding to “change the culture” at the university and claims students face racial discrimination.

It said: “These incidents demonstrate that there is a need to change the culture within the university when it comes to the topic of race, the manner in which to address the racial discrimination students may experience, and guidance on accessing mental support if required.

“This is an open letter constructed by medical students of Aberdeen University to illustrate where the medical school can improve its curricula to advance its representation and inclusivity of people of colour, thus facilitating social progression and evolution of health care education.”

Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya, head of the school of medicine, medical sciences and nutrition at Aberdeen University, said they “condemn racism and discrimination.”

He said is “actively taking” measures to tackle some of the issues raised in the document.

Mr Bhattachary, who is also co-chairman of the university’s tackling racial harassment working group and race equality charter champion, said: “I am shocked and saddened by the accounts detailed in the open letter, and I am actively taking steps to address the underlying issues these highlight.

“As a university and as a school we absolutely condemn racism and discrimination in all its forms and are committed to empowering our students and staff to stand up to racism wherever and whenever it occurs.

“We welcome the opportunity to discuss the concerns raised by our students, and we have been in close dialogue with them to listen and provide reassurance that these are important issues that we take extremely seriously.

“As a signatory to the British Medical Association Racial Harassment Charter the school is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment for our students and staff, and to implementing the recommendations contained within the Charter. We are currently doing this as part of a range of measures across the university to promote racial equality as part of our strategic commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

“We recognise that there is much more work to do to ensure we do not fall short of our commitments, and we will continue to listen, learn and work with our medical students to build constructively on what we have achieved through discussion so far.”