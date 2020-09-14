Aberdeen University backs Covid-19 safety measures ahead of students returning

Aberdeen University has backed a statement from higher education bosses highlighting public health as a top priority for students.

Students are due to return next week with a blended model of in-person and online classes in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Universities Scotland called on every member of the university community to act with personal responsibility and to continue to look out for one another and the wider community as universities start their “new normal” academic year.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor at Aberdeen University, said the King Street campus will look “very different” this academic year.

He said: “The health and safety of our staff, students and wider community are central to the extensive planning and preparation underway for our new academic year which starts on September 21.

“Campus will look and feel very different and our blended learning approach – a mix of online learning and some face to face teaching – will see a greatly reduced number of students and staff on campus at any one time.

“Scottish Government guidance is steering the robust measures we are taking which include ensuring physical distancing, installing one-way systems and enhancing our hygiene procedures to make our campus as safe as possible.

“All staff and students are being urged to support our Covid Campus Pledge and follow our Covid Campus Guidelines. We are also encouraging our community to download the Protect Scotland app from NHS Scotland’s Test and Protect contact tracing system to help curb the spread of the virus.

“We have been able to test some of our measures so far as around half of our staff have been on campus already at different times, either doing lab-based research or as part of their preparations for the new term.

“Hundreds of students have also been in our halls over the summer and many new arrivals are already here and are now quarantining with us.

“Our priorities must be ensuring our students and staff have a safe, supported and successful new term while also meeting our collective responsibilities to protect our wider community.”