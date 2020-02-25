Aberdeen university awarded share of £500k in bid to unlock historic records

An Aberdeen university has been awarded a share of more than half a million pounds as part of a project to unlock the secrets of historic records.

Researchers at Aberdeen University will split more than £500,000 with a counterpart in Germany to examine online records.

Augsburg’s and Aberdeen’s digital medieval records will be examined with new joint research funding from the AHRC (Arts and Humanities Research Council) and the German Research Foundation (DFG)

It will be used to provide a broader European context for both Aberdeen’s Burgh Records and Augsburg’s Master Builder’s Ledgers.

Aberdeen’s registers, which date from 1398-1511, are the most complete for any Scottish town and are recognised by UNESCO due to their historical significance.

Following efforts between the university and the city archives, the records of the city were placed online following extensive digitisation.

Dr Jackson Armstrong, who will lead the project, said comparing the records of Aberdeen and Augsburg, could answer important questions about the development of medieval towns.

He said: “By comparing and contrasting the important historical records we have for both Aberdeen and Augsburg, we will be able to build a clearer picture about what is unique and distinct in the development of these cities and what might be part of wider European patterns.

“Our earlier work has revealed much about Aberdeen’s position within Scotland so the natural next step is to broaden this out to a European context.”

The funded research will involve exploring how Aberdeen governed itself, as well as what ideas of government were put into practice and how this was achieved.