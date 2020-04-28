Aberdeen University awarded nearly £1 million to fight coronavirus

An Aberdeen university has been awarded almost £1 million in research funding to help fight coronavirus.

The Scottish Government has made £5 million available to support 55 rapid research projects across 15 universities, with Aberdeen University among those involved, receiving £972,870.

Projects range from developing new testing methods to creating surveillance models to map the needs of the more vulnerable.

Aberdeen University will look into the impact of the pandemic on healthcare workers, including an investigation into interventions which can support doctors’ well-being and promote resilience as they adapt to rapidly changing healthcare needs.

And academics at the city university will also explore the impact social distancing has had, particularly upon the elderly, and consider strategies going forward to help mitigate the effects of loneliness, reduced physical activity and management of disease, as well as how the physical and mental health of the population can be protected.

The CSO Rapid Research in Covid-19 programme call was developed to support leading research at the Scotland’s universities and has received 139 separate proposals from across Scotland’s universities for research projects.

Professor Marion Campbell, vice-principal for research at Aberdeen University, said the success of university projects in the funding call reflected the institution’s strengths.

She said: “The successful programme of Covid-19 research at the Aberdeen University brings together clinicians, scientists, health services researchers, health psychologists, and public health specialists.

“The projects will also draw on the expertise and contributions of a number of successful university life science spin-out companies and existing research networks between the Aberdeen University and other leading research institutions and companies.

“The awarding of almost £1 million of new funding will help our researchers to play their part in Scotland’s fight against Covid-19.

“Scottish universities have an important role to play in developing new ways of testing treating and managing the novel coronavirus.”

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Scotland is home to some of the most respected researchers and scientists in the world. Covid-19 is the biggest challenge we have faced in our lifetimes and it is vital that we capture the potential of the extraordinarily strong research base here to contribute to the global efforts to tackle and mitigate the impact of it.

“I know many academics are already thinking about how their research can be used during this national and international emergency. This funding enables universities and research institutions to immediately draw on the very best science and methodologies available to build on our understanding of this virus, develop new treatments, stop infection and support people’s mental and physical health.”

Chief scientist for health Professor David Crossman said: “The range of projects – both scientific subject areas and the different research institutions – that are receiving funding will help us understand many aspects of this terrible disease. The projects selected for funding all aim to give results as quickly as possible.

“Scotland is in a strong position to undertake clinical research and the response from universities and research institution to this Covid-19 research call emphatically reinforces that view.”

The Aberdeen University research projects will begin in May and run until October.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: