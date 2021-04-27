Aberdeen University and Total launch energy transition scholarships

Aberdeen University is offering students the chance to enrol on a pair of Total-funded Masters scholarships in energy transition.
The scholarships – one each across the University’s MSc in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering – will cover individual course fees of £9,200 and include a living allowance of £14,000 for each student.
In order to make it onto the courses, shortlisted candidates will have to navigate a final interview that will include representatives from Total, which recently announced plans to rebrand as Total Energies to reflect its net zero goals.
FULL STORY ON ENERGY VOICE HERE
