Aberdeen University alumni dig deep to support new students

New students at Aberdeen University are to be given a financial boost thanks to the generous support of alumni.

A total of 175 successful applicants from across the UK will receive a one-off payment of £525 to help with the initial costs of attending university when they join this month.

An appeal was launched by Aberdeen University’s Development Trust at the end of April, designed to help students in need.

Through the alumni response and a generous legacy donation, more than £180,000 has now been raised.

The bursary money will go towards the cost of starting at university, which may include the purchase of essential IT equipment, or the paying of rent, bills or travel.

Many applicants cited examples of having lost much-needed part-time jobs, loss of family income, and in some cases, suffering bereavement.

Sally Middleton, access and articulation manager at Aberdeen University, said: “On the one hand I am delighted at the response of our alumni to the fundraising call and the speed and number of applications we have received but, on the other hand, this reflects a massive need from the new members of our Aberdeen family.”

Donations can still be made at www.abdn.ac.uk/covid19fund