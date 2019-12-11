Aberdeen University’s £50 million revamp plans approved

More than £50 million will be invested in Aberdeen University after governors approved plans to “revitalise” the campus.

The university’s governing court backed the proposals, which will now be subject to formal planning applications submitted to Aberdeen City Council next year.

The plans – part of a wider investment of nearly £100 million in regeneration – include a business school, as well as changes to the historic King’s College core. Also included are a landmark new pavilion with accessible teaching and learning facilities, as well as a central foyer with social space.

Improvements to interior areas of King’s College, including the Old Senate Wing, Book Stack and Cromwell Tower, will be made.

The university’s principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne, pictured, said: “This major investment in our campus comes at a time when the university is planning for future growth, and marks the latest phase of a number of improvements to our King’s College campus, including our new science teaching building where work is already under way.

“As we plan for the future it is crucial that we remain equipped to meet the needs of modern students with contemporary, flexible and technology-ready facilities that regenerates under-used space in our historic campus, while maintaining the unique heritage for which it is renowned.

“These are transformational plans that will ensure we continue to provide our students and staff with world class teaching and learning facilities, and will help us attract the best and brightest to Aberdeen.

“Revitalisation of our Old Aberdeen campus also helps support wider city ambitions to ensure our region grows in stature as a destination of choice.”

The new business school is expected to open by summer 2022, with the King’s College works to follow in 2023.