Aberdeen universities plan for new study environment after summer

Universities will from today be allowed to start a phased return to campus “as part of a blended model with remote teaching”.

However, the advice, which comes as Scotland settles into phase three of the route map out of lockdown, will have a limited effect on Aberdeen’s two universities.

Students from Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have already begun their summer break or graduated, but the institutions are both working towards welcoming new and returning students to an altered environment in September.

A spokesperson for Robert Gordon University said: “We are taking a university-wide approach to the transition back onto campus, and we are working to ensure that all aspects of the institution are managed to make effective use of the space on campus with public health measures in place.

“Some staff have been provided controlled access to the campus from 6 July along with researchers carrying out externally funded laboratory, workshop or studio-based research.

“We are preparing to start the new semester with a blended delivery of safe on campus teaching and digital learning.

“This will mean that there will be digital delivery of lectures, tutorials, forums and class activities and we will be making the best use of our campus with appropriate measures in place.

“Our on-campus activities will follow government guidelines, including the use of our facilities for practical work in labs, studios or clinical teaching.”

A spokesperson for Aberdeen University said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our new and returning students to the University in September for blended learning – a mix of face-to-face teaching, where safe and possible, and online learning where teaching cannot yet be in person.

“Our on-campus activities will be available with appropriate distancing measures in place however there will be some things that will not be possible while social distancing measures are still in place, such as large lectures or large group sessions.

“Students will not miss out on these experiences; instead these teaching and learning activities will be available online so that they can engage with all the learning that they need for their studies.

“The university is planning extensively for a return to our campuses and taking all steps necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“This includes robust hygiene measures such as providing face coverings, hand sanitiser stations at key locations, detailed guidance for students and staff on physical distancing, and measures to ensure that building occupancy levels adhere to national guidance.”