Aberdeen universities looking forward to detail on alternatives to Erasmus programme

Two Aberdeen universities say they would welcome an alternative to the popular Erasmus scheme, after the UK Government decided to withdraw from the programme.

The Erasmus Plus programme allows people to move across Europe for learning, teaching or working, by financing individual exchanges.

Both Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University (RGU) participate in the scheme, which is highly popular.

The UK Government has decided to withdraw from the exchange programme, which has been described as a “huge blow” to Scotland.

Annually, more than 2,000 students, staff and learners use the scheme, and it has an estimated worth of nearly £34m annually since 2014.

Further and Higher Education Minister Richard Lochhead said that the Scottish Government was looking at alternative options to allow Scotland to participate in a similar scheme.

He said: “After years of discussions and meetings, the UK Government has made these decisions irrespective of the views of the Devolved Administrations. We found out from media reports more details of the UK’s alternative scheme which is a watered down and less well funded version of Erasmus and it’s not even an exchange program because there is no support for visits to Scotland.

“I have since spoken to my UK counterpart and expressed our profound disappointment that the UK chose to abandon Erasmus which plays such a key role in opening up opportunities and horizons for so many young Scots. Crucially, it is a scheme that brings different countries and nationalities together with massive cultural and educational benefits.

“I am seeking further clarification on what the new scheme looks like and how they intend to provide funding on a par with the amounts historically secured under Erasmus.

“We also need confirmation that they will ensure all those who currently benefit from the programme will be supported and crucially how the devolved nature of education would be protected under their new scheme and we will resist using the Internal Market Bill to foist an inferior UK scheme on Scotland.”

Professor Richard Wells, vice-principal (International Partnerships) at Aberdeen University, said: “The University has long standing partnerships with a large number of European institutions and will continue to work with our partners to support international exchange.

“We will also continue to participate in Erasmus+ current projects which run until May 2023 – so students planning to go abroad via the Erasmus Programme in 2020/21 – 2022/23 will still be able to do so.

“We look forward to hearing more detail about a replacement scheme. In order to keep exchanges open and accessible to all, it will be important that any alternative scheme provides sufficient funding for students to take part regardless of their financial situation.

“Internationalisation is a key strand of Aberdeen 2040 – the University’s strategy for the next 20 years – and as such we remain committed to working with our students and international partners, both in the EU and further afield, to offer our students an international experience.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for RGU said: “The opportunity to study and work in another country through Erasmus plus has provided students wide ranging benefits, from helping to build confidence and independence, to developing problem solving skills and employability.

“We welcome alternative options to Erasmus plus which will provide valuable educational and career opportunities to Scottish and European students alike.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “We now have the chance to expand opportunities to study abroad and see more students from all backgrounds benefit from the experience.

“We have designed a truly international scheme which is focused on our priorities, delivers real value for money and forms an important part of our promise to level up the United Kingdom.

“These opportunities will benefit both our students and our employers, as well as strengthening our ties with partners across the world.”