Aberdeen universities join forces to help battle teacher shortage

Aberdeen’s universities have joined forces to help combat a teacher shortage in the north-east.

The Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen University have partnered up to meet the demand for qualified home economics teachers.

Academics have combined efforts by creating two new modules at RGU.

The food, culture and human nutrition along with the lifespan nutrition modules have been designed to help people looking to study in Aberdeen for a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE).

The short courses begin next year.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Susan Lennie, senior Lecturer at the School of Health Sciences, said: “Together with our colleagues across the city we recognised that there are a significant number of people who hold degrees in areas such as hospitality or textiles, who just fall short of meeting the criteria to move into home economics teaching.”