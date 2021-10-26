Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen universities co-lead international conference to encourage better understanding of rural healthcare challenges

By Lauren Robertson
26/10/2021, 11:42 am
Laura Chalmers, head of the Centre for Collaborative and Interprofessional Practice at RGU and co-chair of the Converge Curriculum committee

Aberdeen University is teaming up with RGU to lead an international conference focusing on the challenges faced by rural healthcare.

The Converge Rural Healthcare Symposium 2021 was created to tackle these issues through education and workforce preparation.

It will take place virtually on Wednesday October 27.

Academics from the two Aberdeen universities are working in collaboration with those from Augusta University and the University of Georgia in the US.

It is believed that the healthcare challenges faced by rural communities in the UK and US, such as access and recruitment, are similar.

The aim of the virtual event is to use collaborative and innovative training methods to provide better care, even in places where resources are limited.

Laura Chalmers, head of the Centre for Collaborative and Interprofessional Practice at RGU and co-chairwoman of the Converge Curriculum committee, said: “The Converge symposium is essential to bring expertise together to shape the future through the lens of education for the workforce, share best practices, and determine collaborations.

“We welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with health experts on both sides of the Atlantic to enhance healthcare and intend this to be the foundation for future partnerships that will impact our communities for the better.”

RGU will team up with Aberdeen University and two US universities for the event.

Similar challenges

The Converge event will feature a series of presentations and discussions which aim to address access to care, experiential learning and connectivity challenges.

There are also hopes that the event will act as a catalyst for more international collaboration.

Ms Chalmers explained the similarities between the challenges faced in each country, especially in the current climate.

She added: “Remote and rural healthcare in Scotland and US share many similar significant challenges.

“Not only does geography, access to care, digital connectivity and workforce retention and recruitment contribute to the complex situation, but Covid-19 has disrupted an already stretched, complicated system.”

“Only the beginning”

It is not only staff who will be involved in the collaboration.

Students from Gray’s School of Art at RGU and Augusta University will work together to develop artworks portraying their experiences of the event.

Journalism students from RGU will also have a hands-on role, hosting a press conference after the symposium.

Professor James N’Dow, chairman in surgery at Aberdeen University

Professor James N’Dow, chairman in surgery at Aberdeen University, said the event is only the beginning of a wider attempt to improve healthcare challenges.

He explained: “There are currently many barriers to access and delivery of quality care.

“The Converge symposium is only the beginning; from there we look to strengthen the collaboration through staff/student exchanges, exchange programmes, PhD studentships and the establishment of other high quality research programmes aimed at improving quality of care in remote and rural settings.”