Aberdeen unit used as cafe for 25 years without planning permission

A unit has been used as a cafe for 25 years without planning permission and council officials did not notice – despite owning the building.

Captain Jax has been serving fish and chips and Italian ice cream from a unit on the Esplanade beachfront in Aberdeen since February 2010 – and it was previously Bernie’s cafe since 1995, Aberdeen City Council documents show.

But it only came to light last month that neither Bernie’s or Captain Jax had asked the council’s planning department for permission to sell food and drink from the unit.

That was despite the council being the owner and landlord of the building – and its own food hygiene inspectors regularly visiting the cafe over the last decade.

Lib Dem Councillor Ian Yuill said he hopes the council will learn from the case, adding: “I am hopeful the council acknowledges this could have been handled better and will improve communication in future cases.”

Captain Jax approached the council in January to ensure they were adhering to rules which regulate what activity can take place within a building.

In a new report the council said the building had been used “for hot food takeaway purposes” since March 1995.

The report added: “There is no record of planning permission having been granted for this use.”

Permission is important as it allows the council to deal with issues such as ventilation, noise and litter.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The council said “enforcement action may normally be pursued” when it discovers a problem within the first 10 years of it starting.

Captain Jax provided the council with “a suite of evidence” to prove it has been there for a decade and the council has given it a certificate of lawfulness.

That means the firm can continue trading as normal.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “It is the responsibility for a business to apply for planning permission if there is a change in their business practices that requires such permission.

“No complaints were received so the planning authority was unaware of the breach of planning control, therefore no action was taken.”

Captain Jax did not wish to comment further.