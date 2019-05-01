Aberdeen uni study aims to shape information given to pregnant women across the UK

A study by an Aberdeen University lecturer is set to influence the information women are given before giving birth across the whole of the NHS.

Researchers are investigating what information mothers-to-be want to be made available, so they can make informed choices on childbirth.

The study is being led by Dr Mairead Black, a senior clinical lecturer at Aberdeen University, and a practising obstetrician consultant at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

The study, which is funded by both the university and the British Medical Research Council, is being carried out because current guidelines are out of date.

To investigate opinions, Dr Black is appealing for women to come forward to contribute.

She said: “The information that pregnant women get can differ from location to midwife, and it is clear there is no guidance on the information they get when it comes to vaginal births.

“This isn’t about preferring vaginal birth or C-section, it is about understanding what information women want. We do have the skills to estimate the likelihood of a C-section for vaginal births and that information is not being shared with women. One of the outcomes of the study is to see whether women want to know that.”

The study is expected to take a couple of months with it set to be published in medical journals by the end of the year.

The end result is for it to hopefully influence the guidelines that midwives and doctors abide by.

Focus groups of up to eight women each will take place on May 23-24.

Any women who would like to take part must be over the age of 16 and have had a baby at any time, and women who plan to have a baby in the future.

Dr Black added: “We are also particularly interested in getting information from older women who have maybe given birth years ago to investigate whether they would have wanted to know of the long-term side-effects of childbirth.”

To register your interest in the study email Dr Black on Mairead.black@abdn.ac.uk