Aberdeen University shows off its assets with online #BestMuseumBum battle

by Callum Main
26/06/2020, 12:47 pm
Staff Aberdeen University have polished their bums for an online museum battle.

Started by Yorkshire Museum, today’s curator is calling on museums to showcase the best bums and bottoms from their collection.

Starting the campaign was an image of a Roman marble statuette depicting “an athlete at the peak of fitness”.

Aberdeen University Museums and Special collections responded with two of their oldest bums. The first a 3,500 sculpture of the Egyptian diety Bes, alongside a Peruvian whistle pot dated between 1350 and 1500.

Other museums taking part in the #BestMuseumBum hashtag include the Grant Museum of Zoology going for the title of fluffiest bum, with a bumblee bee and a Bee Hawkmoth.

The Clifton Park and Museum shared an image of an “equine tush” from their collection, while the York Castle Museum shared an image from a 1987 Valentine’s Day card.

You can see more images from the #BestMuseumBum hashtag here. 