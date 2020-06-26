Aberdeen University shows off its assets with online #BestMuseumBum battle

Staff Aberdeen University have polished their bums for an online museum battle.

Started by Yorkshire Museum, today’s curator is calling on museums to showcase the best bums and bottoms from their collection.

Starting the campaign was an image of a Roman marble statuette depicting “an athlete at the peak of fitness”.

IT’S TIME FOR #CURATORBATTLE!💥 Today’s theme is #BestMuseumBum! This cracking Roman marble statuette depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness! It may have decorated the town house of one of Eboracum’s wealthier residents. Has someone taken a bite out of this 🍑? BEAT THAT!💥 pic.twitter.com/N3A6KYz339 — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) June 26, 2020

Aberdeen University Museums and Special collections responded with two of their oldest bums. The first a 3,500 sculpture of the Egyptian diety Bes, alongside a Peruvian whistle pot dated between 1350 and 1500.

Turns out we have a lot of bums and bottoms in our collections. 🍑 In the end we decided on two of our oldest so here is the approx. 3,500 year old bum of Egyptian deity Bes and this delightful Peruvian whistle pot bottom from 1350-1500. 😏#CuratorBattle #BestMuseumBum pic.twitter.com/UlD74WedJc — Aberdeen Uni Museums and Special Collections (@uoacollections) June 26, 2020

Other museums taking part in the #BestMuseumBum hashtag include the Grant Museum of Zoology going for the title of fluffiest bum, with a bumblee bee and a Bee Hawkmoth.

In honour of #NIW2020 we submit the Bumblebee (Bombus sp.) for this weeks #CURATORBATTLE #bestmuseumbum though floofiest (technical term) bum must surely go to the Bee Hawkmoth (Hemaris tityus) #EntoAtHome #insects #minibeasts pic.twitter.com/zRNj2NBkNz — Grant Museum of Zoology (@GrantMuseum) June 26, 2020

The Clifton Park and Museum shared an image of an “equine tush” from their collection, while the York Castle Museum shared an image from a 1987 Valentine’s Day card.

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just me? This Valentine’s Day card was sold at Fenwick’s department store in York in 1987. Although printed with I LOVE YOU inside, this copy was never sent… I would have kept it for myself too. #BestMuseumBum #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/GOBF8NKPwx — York Castle Museum (@YorkCastle) June 26, 2020

You can see more images from the #BestMuseumBum hashtag here.