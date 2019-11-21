Aberdeen Uni Graduations: Research-loving father hopes for a career in history

A father of four can’t bring himself to stop researching, after graduating with an MLitt in medieval and early modern studies with commendation.

36-year-old, Michael McCloy, from Woodside, said he got up at 4am to study while working full-time at the university library.

He also looked after his children, Leonidas, 5, Ajax, 4, Odysseus, 2 and two-month-old Phoenix alongside his wife Jacqueline, who is also a student.

Michael, who originally studied history at undergraduate level, said: “I just wanted to keep going with the research. I’m still going with that.

“It’s a bit like an addiction, you keep getting addicted to doing more and more.

“Now I’m going back to do an MSc in the archaeology department.

“I finished and I’ve still been doing research. I can’t put it down.

“I’ve loved it. It’s been one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it’s been well worth it and the university has been fantastic.”

He was drawn to the subject after enjoying it at school, and decided to apply to the university.

Michael added: “My wife’s a student here as well. We swap the kids on campus.

“I wake up at four in the morning and do my work and my wife takes the evening to do her research.

“Without the teaching staff I don’t think I’d be here.

“This year taught me I definitely don’t want to work outside the field of history, whether that’s going into academia and publishing, or working in the field of archaeology.

“I’ll see where the world takes me.”