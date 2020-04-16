Aberdeen uni firm to repurpose experimental drug to help battle Covid-19

A firm linked to Aberdeen University plans to repurpose an experimental drug to battle coronavirus.

NovaBiotics, a spin-off company from the university, is repurposing Nylexa to combat secondary bacterial infections which result from Covid-19.

The drug boosts antibiotics, making them more effective.

NovaBiotics chief executive Deborah O’Neil said: “The impact of bacterial infections and antibiotic resistance in Covid-19 is beyond doubt.

“Our strategy to expedite Nylexa’s development to address this aligns with the UK Government’s ‘wave 2 Covid-19 clinical trials’ strategy to test repurposed experimental therapies already in late-stage clinical trials for other indications.

“Nylexa is a low-risk, low-cost, readily available candidate treatment that could be tested and deployed very quickly.”

