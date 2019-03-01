Aberdeen uni chief’s delight at honour

An Aberdeen university’s new vice-principal has been recognised for his contribution to Scottish public life.

Professor Karl Leydecker is among four academics from Aberdeen University who have been elected to the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE).

He previously served as vice-principal of learning and teaching at Dundee University.

He is one of 62 new fellows of the RSE alongside Aberdeen University’s Professor Tom Greggs, Professor Steve Redpath and Professor Jan Skakle.

Prof Leydecker said: “While a great personal honour, it is also recognition of the progress made at my former institution, Dundee University, in learning, teaching, student experience, employability and widening access over the past five years.

“I will strive to have an equally positive impact at Aberdeen.”