Aberdeen two-year-old shows you’re never too young to learn lifesaving skills

One north-east man is used to teaching CPR to youngsters as part of his job – but was surprised to discover his daughter trying to get in on the act.

Emerie-May, 2, took it upon herself to get involved in demonstrating first aid skills to older children as part of Aberdeen’s Mini Medics course.

The event is run by provider Omniscient Safety Innovations and acts as a very basic introduction to first aid and defibrillation for children.

Brett Townsley, of Belhelvie, who owns the company, said: “I did not realise she had been paying such close attention.

“We had tried teaching her the basics. However, at such a young age it was difficult to know how much information she had really taken in.

“Then out of nowhere she begins to demonstrate to other children the CPR techniques and shouting ‘Help! Help!’ To raise the alarm. She is a very clever little lady and it shows you are never to young to learn skills that could save a life.”

The Mini Medics course is kept to a basic level and does not use confusing terminology.

The three-hour programme includes educational, theoretical and practical teaching sessions, and caters to every child’s abilities.

Training is run all over Grampian for companies and individuals at the John Lewis Discovery Room (a community space at the city store), and is predominantly aimed at primary schools, sports clubs and organisations such as Cubs and Brownies.

Mr Townsley added: “CPR is a massively important skill for people of every age to have and can improve survival rates.

“If you develop first-aid skills early on in life you can carry them with you wherever you go.

“You really never know when you will need to save someone’s life.

“Emerie-May is a little young at the moment for instructing some of our other courses like First Aid for Mental Health just yet, but you never know where she will make a guest appearance.”

Anyone interested in signing up to a Mini Medics course can find a provider at www.minimedics.co.uk