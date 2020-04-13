Aberdeen tuk tuk tour company hands out Easter eggs

Kind-hearted residents went out of their way to spread some Easter fun.

The Bridge of Don couple behind Aberdeen’s first tuk tuk tour company – a more common sight in foreign climes – handed out chocolate eggs.

Robert and Angela Carmichael, both 50, took to their three-wheeled taxi yesterday and even had some family members they are missing due to the pandemic burst into tears at their kindness.

The pair spent more than three hours in their rickshaw, dispatching 40 eggs around Bridge Of Don, Kincorth, Torry, Garthdee, Mastrick, Summerhill, Northfield, Bucksburn and Tillydrone.

Mr Carmichael, who set up the ASC Tuk Tuk tour company in 2018, said: “We thought 40 would be enough but we could have easily handed out 200.

“We would just encourage everyone to continue caring for others at this time.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.