Video: Aberdeen truckers show appreciation for key workers
Truckers in Aberdeen have shown their appreciation for key workers battling coronavirus.
Dozens of lorries drove past Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, sounding their horns as people across the city stood to applaud frontline employees.
Amber Watch firefighters in Elgin also took time to clap for carers, while a tractor parade was held in Torphins.
The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day
