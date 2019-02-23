Aberdeen trio in dock facing murder bid charge

Three people have appeared in court for the second time charged with attempted murder after a man was allegedly attacked on an Aberdeen street.

George Hanratty, 33, Paul Johnson, 27, and Sarahjane Massie, 36, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with an incident on George Street last Tuesday evening.

A 41-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.

All three face a charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

Hanratty and Johnson face a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Johnson and Massie are also charged with resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

They made no plea, and the case against them was fully committed for trial.

All three were remanded in custody.

They previously appeared in court over the matter last Thursday.

After the incident on George Street, a number of diversions were put in place while the incident was dealt with.

The area was cordoned off from the junction with Hutcheon Street to Powis Place for a period of time.