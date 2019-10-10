Aberdeen tree ‘yarn bombed’ for World Mental Health Day

A tree in Aberdeen city centre has been “yarn bombed” to help raise awareness of World Mental Health Day.

The tree, on Upperkirkgate next to Marischal Square, was covered in brightly-coloured knitted bees and flowers.

According to messages pinned at the site, the tree was chosen because it is “in recovery” .

The Lime tree was pollared, a process which includes removing the top of the tree and branches to encourage new growth, during construction of Marischal Square.

According to the team behind the work, the use of bees signifies the importance of this tree’s species to biodiversity of the city.

A statement pinned to the yarn montage reads: “The ‘Tree in Recovery’ has been yarn bombed by people in recovery, their friends and families.

“It is a collaboration between Alcohol & Drugs Action, Aberdeen Inspired and Substance Bereavement Support Aberdeen, who want to raise awareness of the links between addiction and mental health issues on Mental Health Day.”

Meanwhile, more than 100 people gathered on Belmont Street to join hands and raise awarness for mental health.

The event was organised by support group Man Chat ahead of World Mental Health Day today.

The group marched hand in hand along the street, which was busy with revellers visiting nightspots along it, before observing a minute of silence.